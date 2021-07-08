CALGARY -- Beginning Monday, appointments will no longer be required at two of Calgary's largest vaccine clinics over an eight-day period.

From July 12 through July 19, eligible recipients who were born in 2003 or earlier may receive either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Genesis Centre (7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E.) or the TELUS Convention Centre (136 Eighth Ave. S.E.).

A total of 1,500 Moderna vaccine doses will be available during the eight days of walk-in immunizations at the clinics.

Face masks will be required at both clinics and recipients are asked to bring their health care card and government-issued photo identification.

Those between the ages of 12 and 17 may not receive their dose without an appointment. To schedule an immunization time visit Alberta Health Services – Immunization Booking.



