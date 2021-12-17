Gently-used devices wanted: Project Joy aims to spread a little digital connection over the holidays

CALGARY -

With the COVID count climbing and travel restrictions being added almost daily, an Alberta-based organization is teaming up with a couple partners to help spread a little digital joy to seniors in need of some.

Project Joy is collaborating with London Drugs and the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) for the second year in a row to provide refurbished, gently-used electronic devices to seniors.

The organization is asking Albertans to donate gently-used tablets and tablets by dropping them off at any London Drugs store in Alberta. There, they'll be sanitized, cleared of all data and refurbished by the ERA, before being distributed to care homes, which will share them with older residents to enable them to stay in contact with loved ones.

Last year, Project Joy distributed over 400 devices to 37 seniors homes, which were used by more than 4,000 seniors – and the organization continued to receive calls throughout the year requesting more.

“That old smartphone sitting in your drawer at home or that previous generation tablet you kept when you upgraded, could be put to critical use, offering virtual visits from family to seniors in our province after months of isolation and loneliness,” said Emily Jenks, founder of Project Joy, in a release.

Android tablets or smartphones less than four years old or Apple iPads Gen 3 or newer, Apple 6 iPhones or laptops can be dropped off at the tech department of any London Drugs in Alberta. Devices must be reset to factory settings and unlinked from iCloud, or Apple ID and have protective cases removed.

“We’ve had families able to watch their loved ones open gifts. These are precious moments that they otherwise would not be able to safely participate in this year. Seeing that familiar face of a loved one and being able to reminisce with family members reminds them that they are not forgotten, people care about them and that we can all get through this difficult time together – even if we can’t be together in person,” said Joannie Robertson, a recreation therapist at Copper Sky Seniors Lodge, a seniors’ facility that received tablets from Project Joy.