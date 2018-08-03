A German tourist remains in a Calgary hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the head while driving on a rural highway, west of the city on Thursday.

The man and his family were travelling in a Dodge Durango in the westbound lane of Highway 1A, near Morley, just before noon when they heard a banging noise.

The driver, a man in his 60s, lost control of the vehicle after he was shot in the head through the window.

"In the driver's side window, there was a bullet that penetrated from the exterior and became lodged in his brain," said Sergeant Tom Kalis with the Cochrane RCMP.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the man was conscious and breathing and he was taken to Foothills Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

There were three others in the vehicle who sustained minor injuries.

Police are working to determine what happened but say a road rage incident may have led to the incident.

Investigators say a small, black sedan was seen in the area at the time and that a firearm may have been discharged as the sedan passed the Durango on the roadway.

Officials say it was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.