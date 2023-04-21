"Get them happy, healthy, centred': Youth Culinary Arts Program provides training for those most at risk

The Youth Culinary Arts Program Market is open for business.

Open four days a week, the market features meals made by 15- to 29-year-olds in the program.

The program is hosted at Wood's Homes' Inglewood Opportunity Hub.

Hands-on training is provided by Steve Glavicich, a Red Seal chef, and is offered free of charge in a commercial kitchen.

The course provides months of training and while it's focused on employment support and opportunities, it also teaches conflict management, professional conduct and teamwork in a supportive learning environment.

Glavicich says he typically has to start from scratch with the clients.

"A lot of times, it's less than zero. A lot of kids show up in rough shape and (the first thing) we try to do is get them happy, healthy and centred," he said.

"It all comes together by the end of their time with us. They're not chefs when they leave us but they can definitely enter a professional kitchen without being a burden to anybody."

The program was created for at-risk, homeless youth to fill a gap in alternative employment programs.

A youth counsellor is available to provide support with mental health and addiction, and to teach important life skills to multi-barriered youth in Calgary and area.

Otto Avalos, an 18-year-old who found out about the Youth Culinary Arts Program (YCAP) at his high school, started the program and has since worked in a number of restaurant kitchens.

Now, he's back to hone his skills.

"I came here with pretty much no experience at all. I just wanted to learn how to cook and be a chef," he said.

"It's kind of like, get your fundamentals down 100 per cent and then go from there, versus if I just started only working at one restaurant. Eventually, I would have (learned the skills) but I can really nail it down here."

Misha Nagtalon, Hub supervisor, says the program has demonstrated value in having youth peer mentors be a part of the service design and delivery.

She says the program and accompanying market have served as a safe training ground and, more importantly, as a place where everyone finds community and belonging.

"It allows for our clients to feel like they belong to the community because it's open to the public," she said.

"It's not just for our staff or our clients here. Everybody in Inglewood and Calgary is welcome to come and visit."

Nagtalon says the accessibility of the low-barrier services offered at the Hub is what makes it appealing to its clients and she's watched them learn real-life job skills and apply those to new careers.

"Eventually, you know, we get our clients to a place where they find employment in the community. They're able to stabilize themselves enough that they become contributing members of society," she said.

Wood’s Homes is primarily a mental-health organization and each year, the agency works with 20,000 children, youth, young adults and families.

As part of Wood’s Homes, the Inglewood Opportunity Hub is one of the very few places in Calgary that provides wraparound supports, employing a housing-first model, harm-reduction strategies and first-employer support.

Nagtalon says that's crucial to note because most young adults struggle to navigate systems of care once they turn 18.

YCAP's mission is "to create opportunities for youth in the culinary world, developing lifelong talents to guide aspiring young chefs on their journey toward endless possibility. The Market is an opportunity to invest in the future of the multi-barriered youth we support, those who turn to Wood’s Homes for help and to share the strength of community."

Cece Westgard is a former client who is now the YCAP Market shift lead.

That means she has a lot of responsibility, dealing with payroll, shifting and training other Hub clients to work in the market and with its customers.

She says she wouldn't have been able to do any of this without her mentor, Helena Savic.

"Me from 10 years ago could never imagine that (I'd be where I am today)," she said.

"I definitely was in a bad place back then, so if me back then could look at me now, I think she would get a lot of hope and be really happy."

More information about YCAP and its market can be found at https://www.woodshomes.ca/programs/youth-culinary-arts-program-ycap-employment-program/ycapmarket/.