Getting to know Scott McIntyre, Banff's multi-talented artist with autism

Scott McIntyre is an artist.

The 26-year-old has always liked to draw, paint and create things for others. His latest passion is painting landscapes.

He finds a picture on his phone and recreates it on canvas.

"I just look at the picture, I draw it with pencil," he said. "Draw the shape of that before I paint it."

Scott was born in Banff and lives with his mom, Ann McIntyre. She's always supported and encouraged his talents.

"He has a lot of artistic ability that he was just born with," she said. "He wasn't taught how to do any of these things, he just started doing them as soon as he was given the material."

McIntyre describes her son as being mildly autistic and refers to it 'art-tistic'.

"It's almost like a balance, you know? Everybody has strengths and weaknesses," she says. "He just can do this and always has been able to."

McIntyre enjoys painting cards for birthdays, Christmas, Easter and Valentine's Day, leaving the inside blank so people can personalize them.

"He worries that people are going to have a broken heart and makes Valentine's (cards) for probably 100 people at least every year," said McIntyre. "Usually, he takes Valentine's (cards) to the schools and the senior centers as well, to make sure everybody gets a Valentine so nobody will have a broken heart."

Scott sells the cards and jewellery he makes at local craft sales in the Bow Valley.

The money he earns is going towards a number of things like travel, wave pool visits and the Calgary Stampede, but topping his list is going to his second Edmonton Oilers game, because he's a super fan.

"Got to have those Edmonton Oilers, I was trying to have them win," he said. "(I like Connor) McDavid, (Stuart) Skinner – the goalie – and (Leon) Draisaitl."

McIntyre's newest venture is baking. He even made his mom a birthday cake in Oilers' colours.

"I just started to find those ingredients for making fondant," he said. "There's marshmallow, icing sugar, water and vanilla."

McIntyre says her son has also taken up running and he can sing.

She's always encouraging new activities for him.

"I'm thinking that we should start more with pottery," she said. "Because he's never tried that so that's probably our next step, and then also expanding his painting to different (techniques)."

Scott turns 27 on Feb. 13, and his mom say that his wish is to one day be famous.