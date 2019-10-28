The giant panda cubs will be staying a bit longer at the Calgary Zoo.

Originally scheduled to depart back to Chengdu, China this fall, twin panda cubs Jia PanPan, a male, and Jia YueYue, a female, will now be staying until early 2020, the zoo announced Monday.

Now nearly four-years-old, the pandas came to Calgary in March 2018 along with their mother, Er Shun, and an adult male panda, Dao Mao.

The two adult pandas will remain in Calgary until 2023.

As part an agreement, all pandas born outside of Canada must return to China at about age four to participate in a breeding program at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

The cubs were born at the Toronto Zoo in October 2015.

Er Shun was also artificially inseminated in early April through a joint effort between the Calgary Zoo and the Chengdu Research Base and zoo staff continue to monitor for indication of pregnancy.

The Calgary Zoo estimated a 25 per cent increase in visitors (1.5 million people) and an economic boost of $18 million within the first year of the pandas arriving.

There are tentative plans to bring in orangutans after the pandas vacate the zoo in 2023.