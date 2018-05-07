The giant panda exhibit at the Calgary Zoo officially opens to the public on Monday and the family of four will make their first public appearance since arriving in Calgary in March.

Da Mao and Er Shun, and their offspring Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, came to Calgary from the Toronto Zoo on March 23rd and have been getting used to their new home over the last few weeks.

“They’ve been settling in now for over a month, getting to know their keepers, getting to get comfortable in their new home,” said Trish Exton-Parder, Media Relations, Calgary Zoo.

The panda’s visit is part of a ten-year agreement between the two zoos and the Chinese government.

The Calgary Zoo spent $100 million in upgrades across the facility to prepare for the pandas and the old elephant habitat was converted into Panda Passage

The adult bears will stay in Calgary for five years and the cubs will head back to China after about a year-and-a-half.

“Here we are finally opening our incredible exhibit with pandas, being able to show, being able to tell a conservation story and we just couldn’t be more excited,” said Dr. Axel Moehrenschlager, Director, Conservation & Science. “We wanted to showcase the pandas in a way that they could show their behaviours and also be able to interpret the kind of habitat that they rely upon in the wild and in this way we want to be able to connect the public with their story.”

The pandas are part of a breeding program and Calgary zoo officials hope to artificially inseminate Er Shun and have a couple of cubs born here during their stay.

The pandas will add an estimated $18 million to Calgary’s economy and zoo officials expect about a 25 percent increase in visitors.

“There’ll be some lineups, I’m sure. We’ve started our timed ticketing today too so people that want to pre-book a time and a day to come down and see the pandas and not worry about crowds can do that so we’re trying to make the visitor experience the best we possibly can knowing that the first little while we’re going to have some crowds,” said Exton-Parder.

A special ceremony will be held at the zoo, at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and the gates to Panda Passage will open at 12:30 p.m.

For more information on Panda Passage, click HERE.