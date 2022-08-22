Gift card fraud on the rise in Lethbridge: police

Lethbridge police are warning the public about a spike in gift card-related fraud.

Officers have received half-a-dozen complaints recently from victims who bought gift cards as part of a scam, often targeting seniors.

Police say the scam artists were posing as representatives from a government agency, bank or other business and asking the victim to buy gift cards or cryptocurrency.

"A recent example involved a victim, who took an online job, being directed to purchase gift cards and forward them to another recipient. The electronic payment the 'employer' sent them for reimbursement ended up being fraudulent, and the victim was out the money used to buy the gift cards," said a Monday news release.

Police say so far this year they've had victims report losses totaling more than $500,0000 through all kinds of scams, in addition to $50,000 in cryptocurrency lost.

Further to that, police say fraudsters attempted to scam victims out of another $200,000 but were unsuccessful.

"Also on the increase of late have been reports of scams designed to gain remote access to the victim’s computers and other electronic device, and often in turn, their bank accounts and other personal information," said a Monday news release.

"A common scam sees the target sent an unsolicited email about a virus detected in their computer with the repair company offering to remedy the problem if provided passwords and user names."

Police say such scams are generally international in nature, which provides an extra challenge for them.

Lethbridge residents who have been victimized and lost money are asked to report it through the Lethbridge Police Service complaint line at 403-328-4444.

Those who have not been victimized but would like to report a suspected scam for information purposes can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone (toll free) 1-888-495-8501 or online.