Gifts for kids stuck in the hospital over Christmas

CALGARY -

A caravan of vehicles, many decked out in lights, passed through the Legacy neighbourhood Saturday collecting toys.

The toys will be gifted to children through the Children’s Hospital and the Salvation Army.

In addition to the Salvation Army, Calgarians looking to donate new toys this holiday season can also donate to CTV’s Toy Mountain Campaign, which goes until Dec. 23.

Toy Mountain is in support of the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter.