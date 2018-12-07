The Calgary Flames will be without their captain for two games after the NHL’s Department of Player Safety suspended Mark Giordano for Thursday’s kneeing incident.

The play happened in the third period of the Flames-Wild tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome. With less than 14 minutes remaining in regulation, Wild forward Mikko Koivu entered the Flames’ zone along the boards with the puck and avoided an attempted poke check by Giordano. In an effort to slow Koivu who had now gained a step, Giordano stuck his left leg out. Giordano’s knee struck Koivu’s knee, bringing him to the ice. The Finnish forward was injured on the play and Giordano received a two minute minor for tripping.

According to the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Giordano stated in Friday’s phone hearing that he had mistimed the play and was attempting to close off Koivu’s lane.

Koivu has been ruled out for the Wild’s Friday night matchup with the Oilers. The extent of Koivu’s injury has not been confirmed.