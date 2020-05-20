CALGARY -- An eight-year-old girl suffered traumatic injuries and was airlifted to hospital after her bike left the trail during a Victoria Day mountain biking ride with her family in the Columbia Valley.

EMS and Columbia Valley Search and Rescue members were deployed to a location along Johnson Trail, near Invermere, B.C., Monday morning after the girl fell approximately 45 metres (150 feet) down an embankment along Toby Creek.

The injured girl was retrieved by search and rescue members using a system of ropes and carried nearly 400 metres to an awaiting helicopter.

STARS Air Ambulance officials say the girl was flown to the Alberta Children's Hospital in stable condition with significant traumatic injuries.