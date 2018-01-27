A three-year-old Calgary girl is in hospital on Saturday with serious injuries to her head and face that she sustained in an incident involving her family's dog.

Calgary police confirm that they were called to a home in the 100 block of Tararidge Close N.E. at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

They found the girl had been bitten by the family's dog.

EMS took the girl in serious, but stable, condition to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

The dog was seized by Bylaw officers and the investigation is still ongoing.

There are no details on the breed of dog involved in the incident.