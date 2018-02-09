On February 9, 1988, 12-year-old Robyn Perry climbed the stairs at McMahon Stadium and placed the Olympic torch next to the cauldron to officially open the Winter Olympic Games. 30 years after the opening ceremonies, the now 42-year-old recreated the event at Canada Olympic Park at WinSport to mark the anniversary and celebrate the start of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

“It always brings back memories when you get to stand up in front of people and light the torch,” said the torchbearer who is now known as Robyn Ainsworth. “There’s the rush of excitement.”

Ainsworth’s participation in the 1988 Games extended beyond the opening ceremonies. The preteen performed in the medal ceremonies as a member of the Young Canadians and figure skated in the closing ceremonies.

She says the modern Olympic Games have a different feel than when Calgary hosted.

“It’s just become so much bigger than what it was,” said Ainsworth. “When we had it back in ’88, we had thousands and thousands of volunteers. Everybody was really excited, everybody pitched in. A lot of the Olympic athletes’ families were staying at billets throughout the city. It was more of a home feel back then.”

After admitting her bias, Ainsworth said she would be thrilled if Calgary was selected to host another Olympic Games. “I’m hoping that we’re able to get it,” said Ainsworth. “I would love it to be here.”

WinSport will host viewing parties in the Frank King Day Lodge throughout the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games and several special events are planned. For a list of the Olympic-related events at WinSport click HERE.

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg