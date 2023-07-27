Girls' golf camp helps kick-start golf journey

The City of Calgary is hoping to get more girls into the game of golf through a free camp, in partnership with Golf Town.

The 'Come Out and Play Girls' Golf Camp' helps young, up-and-coming golfers through hands-on training, guest appearances and complimentary equipment.

About 40 girls aged 7-14 came out Thursday to learn from professionals.

The camp also offers participants a free clinic, to help kick-start their golf journey.

The camp is hosted at the McCall Lake Golf Course and runs until Friday.