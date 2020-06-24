CALGARY -- RCMP say a 33-year-old Siksika Nation woman has been charged for a suspicious death that occurred Monday afternoon.

Gleichen RCMP arrested Rebecca Ann Yvette Raweater on Tuesday. She is charged with manslaughter in the death of Danny Junior Eagle Child, 53.

Police were first called to investigate after a reported assault near Main Street and Fourth Avenue in Gleichen at about 5 p.m. June 22.

Eagle Child was found at the scene and pronounced dead a short time later.

A witness said Eagle Child was stabbed.

Raweater has been remanded into custody and is expected in Siksika Nation provincial court on July 2.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help raise money for Eagle Child's funeral costs.

His family is mourning the death of the father, uncle and grandfather.

His niece, Shastina Eagle Child, said he was loved dearly. She adds the loss comes at a difficult time because her uncle's father died just two weeks earlier.

The area reeve said the death is sparking concerned calls from Gleichen residents who, just prior to the incident, were feeling safety was improving.

"Local RCMP as well as the county peace officers had been doing increased patrols and I was hearing that was really working," said Wheatland County reeve Amber Link.

She said Wheatland County, Siksika Chief and Council and RCMP have been working together to address some of the vulnerable populations, and they have had discussions with provincial and federal counterparts as well.

"Some of the ongoing situations do involve addiction issues, some mental health. It's a very complex situation and that's why I think it's going to take that collective effort," said Link. "I am optimistic that together we are going to find solutions."

The hamlet of Gleichen is located approximately an hour east of Calgary.