Jerry Cody Goodeagle was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of patrol for 13 years after being found guilty of second degree murder for his role in a fatal shooting in Forest Lawn in 2015.

Goodeagle, 27, had admitted to killing Jonathan Schmeikal when he entered a guilty plea to second degree murder in November of 2017.

Dyson White, who was 39 in November when he entered his guilty plea, also admitted to killing Schmeikal and will be sentenced for manslaughter in March.

Both Goodeagle and White were charged with first degree murder but pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Jonathan Schmeikal, 34, was fatally shot on the morning of September 30, 2015. His body was found in the 2600 block of 43 Street Southeast and police believe the death was tied to the drug trade.