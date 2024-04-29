Glenbow Ranch supporters say public input period on flood mitigation too rushed

Of three Bow River flood mitigation options being considered by the province, Glenbow Ranch promises the greatest results according to a government report.

But the cost is simply too high, say park lovers: roughly one-third of the 3,300-acre (1,335-hectare) park would be impacted in a future severe flood event.

It would also require a major rail line to be relocated within the park to keep goods flowing along the economic corridor.

"The results would be catastrophic," said Jeromy Farkas, Glenbow Ranch Foundation CEO.

"We have thousands of acres of green space lost, not to mention permanently destroying the dream of a Calgary to Cochrane trail connection."

The public feedback window opened on April 15 and closes on May 6.

"It's not enough to go to this obscure website and click this online link," Farkas said.

"I'm very engaged with this and it took me 25 minutes to fill out this survey."

Monday, the province used the park as a backdrop for a $223-million private investment announcement for the southern Alberta town of Coaldale, saying it represented the importance of rail networks.

When asked about the impact of the potential dam, Jobs Minister Matt Jones deferred to the environment ministry.

"[I'd] encourage everybody to participate in the consultation process because of course, we have to get it right and we don't want any unintended consequences," Jones said.

According to a timeline published on Alberta.ca, a decision is expected in early 2025.

From there, engineering and regulatory approvals would begin, with a final decision to come in 2030, nearly two decades after the devastating 2013 flood.

You can leave feedback here.