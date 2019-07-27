The gliding club involved in a fatal crash south of Calgary on Friday is halting operations for the time being as members grieve the loss of two of their own, officials said in a statement.

The Cu Nim Gliding club posted a statement on its Facebook page saying it will cease operations to “grieve the loss and celebrate the memory of two of our members that represented the best of our club.”

“Soaring is a lovely sport, supported by a community of passionate, generous individuals,” the statement read.

“There are risks inherent to soaring and efforts are made to ensure safety for all.”

The post said the club will meet with members before resuming operations. No specified time was given.

Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived Saturday morning at the crash site southwest of Calgary where a glider and tow plane collided on Friday, killing two people.

Paramedics responded to reports of a glider crash near the Cu Nim Gliding Club, east of the town of Black Diamond, shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Two people were pronounced dead on scene. Both victims had been in the glider.

According to EMS, the collision between the glider and its tow plane occurred in the air, a short time after the glider's release.

The TSB confirms to CTV News Calgary the tow plane was a Cessna 182. RCMP remain on the scene as well.