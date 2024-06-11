CALGARY
    • Global Energy Show takes over Calgary's BMO Centre

    On June 5, 2024, Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, the Calgary Stampede, and their partners celebrated the grand opening of the BMO Centre at Stampede Park. (CMLC) On June 5, 2024, Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, the Calgary Stampede, and their partners celebrated the grand opening of the BMO Centre at Stampede Park. (CMLC)
    The Global Energy Show returns to Calgary from June 11 to 13 at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

    “It brings close to 30,000 people into the city for the week, which is unprecedented from a scale standpoint. It’s one of the largest events that happens in Calgary and Canada,”dmg events senior vice president Nick Samain said.

    “The Global Energy Show Canada is one of Calgary’s oldest events, we go back 55 years.”

    This year, some of the key topics are increasing energy demands, changing energy policies and providing clean, affordable and accessible energy.

    New technologies and innovations will also be highlighted.

    The convention will feature various energy systems from oil sands, petrochemicals and hydrogen to wind, solar, electric and nuclear.

    “Energy continues to be one of those topics that is transformative and discussed around the world. It’s linked to many big issues and challenges like affordability, the environment, jobs and the economy,” Samain said.

    The opening ceremony began at 9 a.m.

    “We’re really excited to have Nick Nanos to give an idea about what Canadians are thinking coast-to-coast and how their perceptions of energy are changing,” Samain said.

    Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m.

