CALGARY -- Organizers of GlobalFest are offering discounted tickets to Thursday night's Team Philippines Fireworks performance at Elliston Park.

General admission tickets are available for 50 per cent off the regular price for Aug. 26 using the discount code FRONTLINE when purchasing online at GlobalFest.

The Team Philippines performance, titled A Lorica (Our Fight Song), pays tribute to the efforts of frontline workers while honouring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's GlobalFest International Fireworks Festival will conclude with Saturday's grand finale.