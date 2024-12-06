Glow Lethbridge teams up with local charities to help give back

Glow Lethbridge has partnered with a number of charities this holiday season to help give back.

Some of the partnerships include the Ronald McDonald House charities, My City Cares Shop of Wonder, Angel Tree campaign, Christmas Hope and Chinook Autism Society.

Throughout the light festival, representatives from each organization will be in the marketplace to promote their charities and accept donations.

The 52,000 square foot light display featuring "Santa’s sleigh" theme is on until Dec. 31 at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.