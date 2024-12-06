CALGARY
Calgary

    • Glow Lethbridge teams up with local charities to help give back

    Glow Lethbridge is partnering with a number of Lethbridge charities over the holidays to help give back to the community. Glow Lethbridge is partnering with a number of Lethbridge charities over the holidays to help give back to the community.
    Share

    Glow Lethbridge has partnered with a number of charities this holiday season to help give back.

    Some of the partnerships include the Ronald McDonald House charities, My City Cares Shop of Wonder, Angel Tree campaign, Christmas Hope and Chinook Autism Society.

    Throughout the light festival, representatives from each organization will be in the marketplace to promote their charities and accept donations.

    The 52,000 square foot light display featuring "Santa’s sleigh"  theme is on until Dec. 31 at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public

    Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.

    A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre

    Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News