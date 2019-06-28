Beer is back on the menu for celiac sufferers in Calgary thanks to a new brewery.

Heathen’s Brewing offers a beer line-up that is completely gluten-free.

Wes Maxwell started making gluten-free brews at home after some of his family members, including two of his kids, learned they were celiac.

His friend, Jeff Silzer, enjoyed tasting the beers and thought they were so good they should open up shop.

Both men think most gluten-free beers lack flavour or have a metallic taste and believe their brew tastes very close to traditional beer.

“The response we’ve had so far is nobody would be able to tell,” said Silzer.

The brewery located at 7-3300 14th Ave N.E. and will be opening at 4 p.m. Friday.

