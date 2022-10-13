Goat gang returns to help control invasive weeds in Calgary park

City officials say a team of grazing specialists are putting their best hooves forward to clear out invasive species of plants from a northwest park.

Starting Friday, 260 goats will be released into areas of the 40-hectare Rubbing Stone Hill natural parkland zone of Nose Hill Park. Once there, the animals will do what they do best – seek out and munch on aggressive weeds and dead vegetation.

The city has been using goats to control invasive species of plants in Calgary parks since 2016 and officials say they've enjoyed "great success" as a result.

Using the animals in city parks has a number of added benefits too.

"Targeted grazing supports habitat restoration work by allowing native vegetation to grow, which encourages healthy wildlife habitat and improves biodiversity," officials said. "Further, goat droppings fertilize the soil, and their hooves work the earth, helping to till, aerate and condition the ground."

Parks ecologist Andrew Phelps says grazing has historic importance for Nose Hill and plays "a critical role" in maintaining the diversity of native plants.

"Introducing targeted grazing back to the (Nose) Hill will help remove dead vegetation and keep the competitive species in check. The goats are essentially opening new 'real estate' for native species to colonize and this encourages healthy wildlife habitat and biodiversity on the (Nose)] Hill."

Before the city developed the area, bison, elk and cattle played the role of grazers in the region, officials said.

Now, under the supervision of a professional shepherd and highly trained herding dogs, the goats will take over the task.

The goat grazing period is expected to last 30 days.

More information can be found online.