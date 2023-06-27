Goats return to Lethbridge parks as part of weed control strategy

Lethbridge says its weed control teams, which are made up of a herder, a dog and several goats, have helped clear out 750 hectares of invasive weeds over the past five years. (Pexels) Lethbridge says its weed control teams, which are made up of a herder, a dog and several goats, have helped clear out 750 hectares of invasive weeds over the past five years. (Pexels)

