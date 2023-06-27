Goats return to Lethbridge parks as part of weed control strategy

The City of Lethbridge says it is once again using goats to help take a bite out of the number of invasive weeds in parks.

For the past five years, the animals, which are overseen by a herder and trained dogs, have worked in parks doing what they do best – munching on weeds.

"The goats are brought in twice per summer to graze and spend their time between Alexander Wilderness Park and Indian Battle Park," the city said in a statement.

"Invasive weeds such as leafy spurge, wormwood and thistle will act as food for the goats."

Officials say goats are perfect for the job because they're able to remove vegetation "in a safe and responsible manner."

"Goats are nimble and can navigate the terrain of the river valley's steep slopes."

The teams will need their space to work, the city says.

"Although the herd dogs are friendly toward people, residents are reminded to keep dogs out of the area and not to pet the herd dogs or goats while they are working."

The city says since the strategy was introduced, more than 750 hectares of invasive weeds have been grazed.