CALGARY -- Halloween activities were aplenty across Calgary, with families all ready to celebrate the season safely by following all COVID-19 protocols.

The Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association held it’s first annual “trunk-or-treat.”

Several residents decorated their trunks of their vehicles, and children dressed up and trick-or-treated through the community centre parking lot.

“We thought we would do a pumpkin walk, then we started thinking about how we would decorate the parking lot, so decided to do this trunk or treat,” said organizer Stacey McDade.

The Read family say this event was a great idea considering the pandemic.

“It’s just a few blocks away, it’s great to be out with the community, decorating our trunk (and) get some candy,” said dad Matt Read.

Jake Read dressed up as a soldier while younger brother Jaxon was a minion.

The pair say they always enjoy Halloween.

“We get treats, and you get to go trick-or-treating and you wear costumes,” said Jake.

With the pleasant weather in the forecast for Calgary, 25 witches and warlocks broke out the stand-up paddle boards, for a paddle down the Bow River.

“I noticed that other cities with warmer climates on social media, doing witches paddles,” said Bryena Chapman, witch of the Bow River.

“I thought we could do it here, on the Bow River. We just have to dress a bit warmer.”

Health officials recommend kids wear non-medical masks under their costume.

For those handing out candy, medical experts suggest using tongs or ramps to launch candy to make sure there is no physical contact.

Provincial guidelines restrict gathering sizes indoors to 15 people.