CALGARY -- Last week, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said golf is considered non-essential, but a group of citizens want to change that thinking.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, during her update on April 9, said she has had a lot of questions about golf courses and whether or not they should be open.

"My position is that golf courses are a non-essential service," she said, adding that workers would only be allowed there to tend to the property.

The public, according to Hinshaw, is not allowed to play.

However, an organization calling itself Golf Alberta wants government officials to think differently and declare the sport an "essential service."

They've also started an online petition in order to prove their point.

"People are separated by 10-15 mins. In fact, the flow of individuals is more regulated at a golf course then people self-regulating their movements in a grocery store," the petition reads. "A golf course can easily take payments online or over the phone, they can easily manage the execution of tee-offs, remotely."

It further goes on to say a number of the added amenities such as the beverage shops, pro shops and restaurants could handle being shut down, while the courses themselves would not.

"There are very few activities we can do during this pandemic, golf happens to be one that is safe and manageable."

The petition already has nearly 5,000 signatures so far.

The restriction for golf courses is included under Section 2 of Alberta's CMOH Order 02-2020.