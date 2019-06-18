A golfer from Norway is playing on the MacKenzie Tour and his trick shots are turning heads on the range in Calgary.

When I was at Golf Canada the other day, I couldn’t help but notice this one guy on the range as he tried out all these really cool trick shots.

His name is Mathias Schjoelberg, he’s from Norway and he plays on the MacKenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada.

Schjoelberg says he started golfing when he was six years old and used to love making up shots.

“I used to like to play around the green and try every kind of crazy trick shot you could imagine,” he said.

As the years went by, Schjoelberg got better and better at the tricks and he says that gave him an idea.

“About four years ago I posted one of my old videos on Instagram and it kind of took off,” he said. “I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Schjoelberg says he still can’t believe how many people have tuned in to watch his trick shots.

“I think I have an account of over 30 million views on different sites, it’s fun.”

Schjoelberg says the key to hitting a trick shot is using your imagination. You have to get creative.

“It’s just about trying to imagine different shots that have never been done before,” he said. “It’s just playing around and whenever you have short game competitions, just play around the greens and sometimes you’ll figure out a new shot.”

Schjoelberg doesn’t recommend trying trick shots in tournament play and says so far he’s never had to.

“No, I don’t think so,” he laughed. “Hopefully I don’t get in a situation where I have to use it.”

If you’d like to check out some of Schjoelberg’s trick shots you can go to his Instagram account @mathiasschjoelberg