Gondek calls on province for better mental health, housing supports amid gun violence
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city’s increasing gun violence is a crisis that must be combated with greater mental health, addiction and housing initiatives and additional support from the province.
Calgary has seen 97 shootings in 2022 so far, already surpassing last year’s total of 95.
Six shootings have occurred over the past two weeks, killing two people and injuring at least three.
"There are people that are feeling isolated and lost, feeling no sense of community," said Gondek.
"There are housing issues that are putting people into really difficult positions, and if we don't start treating those things together, and if we don’t start taking municipalities seriously, we're not going to approach a problem in a holistic way."
Gondek believes the Alberta government is "too fractured" with different ministries, and says there needs to be a focus on cities right now as first responders do all they can to provide support.
However, others believe that more work needs to be done at the municipal level.
Executive director of the Calgary Taxpayers’ Association Dave Rutherford is calling on Gondek and her council to bring key stakeholders together to host a summit that deals with gang violence, gun legislation and arrests made by police.
"We just announced that there's some government grants to help people on different drug addictions and stuff like that, that's fantastic and needs to be done," said Rutherford.
"But by the time we get that all in place, we need to meet down with everyone and get a game plan. When you deal with business, you need to get a game plan, and we need to protect the citizens of Calgary."
Rutherford also says the city should provide more support for its first responders.
"As we see this city grow, the city needs funding without laying people off and it needs to look at redirecting the city's taxpayer dollars to public safety."
'AN ELEMENT OF RANDOMNESS’: NEUFELD
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld has also been vocal about the issue of gun violence this week, informing citizens that the drivers and motivations behind shootings are changing.
He says that while 25 per cent of Calgary’s gun violence this year has been linked to organized crime, about 75 per cent of the shootings are attributable to other issues.
"Some of them have more of an element of randomness … which makes them more difficult to intervene," said Neufeld.
The chief also says that many of the guns used in these shootings have been smuggled into Canada from the United States over the border with serial numbers that are grounded off and untraceable.
"In other cases, these guns end up falling into the wrong hands. The last way that we’ve seen guns change hands is through straw buyers who are lawful people who have firearms, licenses to purchase firearms and then they’ll buy them and they they’ll fall into the hands of organized crime."
Shooting incidents over the course of the past two weeks in Calgary are as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 11 – shots were fired at a home in Radisson Heights, resulting in the arrest of one man.
Thursday, Aug. 18 – Calgary police responded to a shooting in the southwest community of Evergreen where 33-year-old Nakita Baron was killed and her 46-year-old husband Talal Fouani was critically injured. He remains in hospital.
Detectives are continuing to look for a suspect described as being 25 to 35 years old, 172 centimetres (5’8”) to 182 centimetres tall (6’), 81 kilograms (180 pounds) with a medium build.
He was wearing a dark blue hard hat with a black hood, a bright orange T-shirt with a yellow reflective vest and dark coloured pants.
The SUV he was seen leaving the area in was described as a black 2017 to 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Sunday, Aug. 21 – Police responded to the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar in Radisson Heights/Albert Park at around 4:40 a.m. where 35-year-old Temesgen Tesfatsion was shot and killed.
Sgt. Sean Gregson with the Calgary Police Service homicide unit said in a news release that investigators are continuing to look through CCTV footage and interview witnesses.
"We believe this was a targeted attack within the restaurant and are exploring the motive behind the shooting and whether the target was the victim or one of his associates," said Gregson.
The suspect is described as being 30-years-old, 187 centimetres tall (6’2”), with a medium build and short black hair.
Sunday, Aug. 21 – Shots fired between vehicles in Penbrooke Meadows. One person injured.
Monday, Aug. 22 – Shots fired between vehicles in Pineridge. No injuries reported.
Tuesday. Aug. 23 – Police reported a total of 25 shots fired in a Radisson Heights/Albert Park parking lot; one person injured.
Anyone with information on these or any gun-related crimes in Calgary can call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Alberta faces a cold front Saturday; storm risk this evening
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
Edmonton
-
Alberta children aged 5 to 11 can get a COVID-19 booster next week
Alberta children aged five to 11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine boost starting Aug. 31.
-
Elks look to end 12-game home losing streak in rematch with Redblacks
The Elks (3-7) are coming off a 30-12 beating of the Redblacks last week in the nation’s capital, a game which saw Edmonton outscore Ottawa 21-0 in the second half. There’s also the matter of Ottawa’s 1-8 record. And the Elks have registered all three of their wins this season on the road against Eastern teams.
-
Alberta names Tanya Fir new minister of jobs, economy and innovation
Premier Jason Kenney announced a change in cabinet on Friday, saying Calgary-Peigan MLA Tanya Fir would be taking over as the minister of jobs, economy and innovation.
Vancouver
-
Investigators release sketch of suspect in Surrey taxi shooting
Homicide investigators have released a sketch of the man suspected of shooting a taxi driver and passenger in Surrey earlier this month.
-
Coroners' court to investigate shooting of stabbing suspect at Vancouver Canadian Tire
British Columbia's coroners service will be investigating the police-involved death of a suspect in a stabbing at a Vancouver Canadian Tire.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. cannabis stores close, lay off staff as job action prevents pot deliveries
British Columbia's cannabis stores say they're shutting their doors and laying off staff because a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province's pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week.
-
RCMP say 'no criminality' found after police helicopter called to Salt Spring Island
Mounties say a large police force on Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been disbanded now that a firearm investigation on the Gulf Island has come to an end. A significant number of police officers were called to the island on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a home along Stewart Road.
-
Walmart says empty shelves in B.C. due to 'supply chain challenges'
Walmart Canada is apologizing to customers in British Columbia as many shoppers have been finding store shelves either empty or low on grocery stock in recent days. Customers across the province have taken to social media and online forums to voice their disappointment at the lack of items like dairy, meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.
Toronto
-
Person killed by train at Unionville GO station
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people without vital signs after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are without vital signs after a stabbing in Toronto on Friday afternoon.
-
Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police
A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.
Montreal
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Shots fired at home belonging to Accurso family; police investigating
Police officers were back Friday morning in the same area northwest of Montreal after residents complained of gunshots for the second time in a week.
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
-
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Kitchener
-
Here’s how the monkeypox vaccine rollout is going locally
As the number of reported monkeypox cases continues to rise in Waterloo region and the surrounding communities, local public health agencies have been continuing the rollout of the vaccine.
-
Waterloo region residents take advantage of cheap gas before expected pump hike
Waterloo region drivers are taking advantage of the lower price at the pumps before an expected hike brings the price of gas back to prices seen in mid-July.
-
Waterloo region repots zero COVID deaths in last week
According to Friday’s dashboard update from the Region of Waterloo, there were no new COVID-related deaths in Waterloo region reported in the last week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
-
Saskatoon police investigating shooting in Pleasant Hill
Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
Kidoozie activity centre recalled due to possible jaw entrapment risk
The Government of Canada is recalling a children's toy because of its potential to damage to a child's jaw.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dump truck crashes into North Bay house
No one was injured after a dump truck crashed into a North bay home Friday morning, CTV News has learned.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 3:45 PM
LIVE AT 3:45 PM | Winnipeg police to update homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will give an update on an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Manitoba expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine
Manitoba has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine a week after the province confirmed its first case.
-
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Regina
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Herd of bison seen loose on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle
Drivers on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle may have experienced a unique delay Friday morning as a herd of bison was seen slowly crossing the road.
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.