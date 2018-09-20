One dog has been euthanized and a woman and a girl were both transported by EMS to hospital Thursday afternoon following separate, unrelated dog attacks.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., a woman suffered minor injuries after an encounter with a German Shephrd near the intersection of Coral Springs Boulevard and 68 Street N.E. According to Brad Johnson with Animal & Bylaw Services, the dog had been struck by a vehicle and the woman was one of the people who attempted to help the injured animal. It's suspected the dog was acting defensively when it bit the woman.

The German Shepherd was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries suffered in the collision. The woman was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre in non-life threatening condition.

Roughly 25 minutes later, a young child suffering from a dog bite was transported by ambulance from a home on Martinwood Court N.E. to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in non-life threatening condition. The girl's injuries included lacerations to her face. Johnson says the dog, a pitbull cross, was seized by Animal Service, impounded and quarantined.

Animal & Bylaw Services continues to investigate the incident within the Martindale home. The owners of the dog have not been charged in connection with the attack but charges could potentially be laid once the severity of the bite is confirmed and a review of the dog's history is conducted.