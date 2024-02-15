Thursday was the coldest day of the week, but while Friday will be warmer than Thursday, it will still be quite cold in the morning.

Expect more reasonable temperatures in the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Here is your Friday Day Planner:

A blocking pattern will set up for the Family Day long weekend and stick around all of next week, too.

We will be under a ridge of high pressure for this nine-day stretch and that means lots of stability, sunshine and daytime highs in the plus single digits starting Saturday.

Talk about good timing to give us outdoor weather for the long weekend!