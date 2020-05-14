CALGARY -- The company allowed Albertans to offload their donations a week ago and now Goodwill is taking another step towards a COVID-19 relaunch by reopening four of its locations on May 16.

It announced Thursday it had selected four stores in Alberta as part of its plan.

The locations set to open are:

Grande Prairie (109400 100 Ave.)

Trans Canada (1440 52 St. N.E., Calgary)

Beacon Heights (12024 Sarcee Trail N.W., Calgary)

SouthPark (3803 Calgary Trail N.W., Edmonton)

It says measures are being taken to ensure the health and well-being of customers and staff members, but has not released any details about what those are.

Stores will operate from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Goodwill was forced to close all of its locations on March 27 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened its donation centres on May 9.

The stores are scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.