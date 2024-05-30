CALGARY
Calgary

    • Goose nesting at WinSport has goslings

    Goslings appeared at WinSport last week. (Courtesy: WinSport) Goslings appeared at WinSport last week. (Courtesy: WinSport)
    Share

    CTV Calgary has an update on a goose that had been nesting at WinSport.

    The goslings appeared in the planter last week.

    WinSport had the area blocked off so the birds weren't disturbed.

    Officials said the whole family has now moved on.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News