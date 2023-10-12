Got an old laptop or printer gathering dust? Keep it out of the landfill, donate to ERA Saturday

Green Calgary and the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) are teaming up to collect e-waste this Saturday.

That means between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., everyone is invited to bring their old iPhones, faxes, dot matrix printers or any other old electronic equipment to 1315 73rd Avenue S.E., which is the ERA head office.

The donations will help the ERA redirect laptops and other electronic items to charities across the city, in the process keeping unnecessary items out of the landfill.

Items being accepted include Mac and PC laptops, docking stations, including parts such as motherboards, hard drives, keyboards, mice, wires and cables.

They're accepting gaming consoles, iPads, MP3 players and stereo equipment, printers, fax machines, scanners, copiers, mobile phones, tablets, phone systems, CD/DVD and cards, servers, software, switches and routers, lab equipment and disk arrays.

On its website, the ERA says that it wipes data from every device before repurposing them to charities.