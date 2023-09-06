Gotta catch em' both: RCMP nab crooks in possession of allegedly stolen Pokemon cards

Cochrane RCMP arrested two Calgary men who they say were in this red Mazda 3 that was reported stolen. (Supplied/RCMP) Cochrane RCMP arrested two Calgary men who they say were in this red Mazda 3 that was reported stolen. (Supplied/RCMP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage

Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina