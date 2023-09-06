Gotta catch em' both: RCMP nab crooks in possession of allegedly stolen Pokemon cards

Cochrane RCMP arrested two Calgary men after a wild ride that allegedly saw the suspects tossing contraband, including a number of Pokemon cards, out of the windows of their vehicle as they fled to avoid capture.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, police came across a red Mazda 3 driving without its lights on.

Officers later determined the vehicle was stolen and attempted to stop the driver.

"The driver of the stolen vehicle was observed to be driving dangerously, almost causing a head-on collision with police, while tossing items out of the vehicle windows," RCMP said in a release.

Police soon disabled the vehicle with a spike strip, at which time they say the passenger attempted to flee on foot.

He was arrested a short distance away.

Police say the driver attempted to continue driving but the vehicle soon crashed into a fence and the driver made his own attempt to evade arrest on foot.

He was also apprehended.

Police say the items thrown from the vehicle were recovered and turned out to be stolen tools, clothing and drugs, including crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

They also recovered what appears to be a set of Pokemon cards.

(Supplied/RCMP)

Dereck McInnis, 41, is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Resisting a peace officer; and

Flight from a peace officer.

Jason Wilkening, 43, is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking; and

Flight from a peace officer.

Wilkening was also arrested on a Canada-wide warrant.

Both men were remanded into custody ahead of their court hearings later this month.