The provincial government has approved funding for two more initiatives aimed at helping protect Calgary from future flooding.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci announced on Wednesday that the NDP would be providing $15M to build a new downtown flood barrier and storm water separation project.

The barrier will extend from the West Eau Claire flood barrier to Reconciliation Bridge in order to protect the downtown core from high flow rates on the Bow River.

The goal of the storm water project is to mitigate the risk of flooding into Sunnyside-Hillhurst during high water events.

“Protecting Calgary’s downtown and the communities that were hit hard during the 2013 flood is absolutely critical,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a release. “The Upper Plateau project will prevent Sunnyside from being the catch basin for drainage, while the concrete wall on the south bank of the Bow River will better protect our downtown core. This commitment is a step forward to become a stronger, more resilient city.”

The two Calgary projects will join the 15 other flooding mitigation projects announced by the province.

Both are still in the planning and design phase.

Officials say $43.2M has been given out to build flood resilience projects this year and, since the inception of the Alberta Community Resilience Program, more than $220M has been given to municipalities and First Nations for different projects.

Further information on Alberta’s other projects is below: