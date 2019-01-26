A Calgary non-profit organization is on the receiving end of a funding grant from the Alberta government aimed at breaking down the barriers posed by racism.

The Anti-Racism Community Grant Program was built to support initiatives that raise awareness and understanding about racism and its impact on Albertans.

The government’s two funding streams will benefit 33 groups, providing over $600,000 to create greater awareness and cross-cultural understanding to reduce racism.

The two streams have different focuses; the Community Anti-Racism stream supports community projects and initiatives while the Indigenous Anti-Racism stream is for First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples.

Organizers with Soccer Without Boundaries, a group that fosters relationships between new Canadians and their community through sport, say the money will help them expand.

“I’m excited because this grant will help us to raise our presence in the community,” said founder Jean-Claude Munyeza. “We are also going to invite some experts in the field to come and work with us.”

No matter how long immigrants have been in Canada, he says the game of soccer is something that children can relate with.

“Soccer is a universal language. It’s a very familiar sport in many countries around the world. It’s something that you just need a soccer ball and some space.”

Eligible organizations will be able to apply for matching grants of up to $25,000 for a range of projects.

You can learn more about the program on the Government of Alberta website.