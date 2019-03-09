Students and staff at a school in northwest Calgary that was at risk of closing because of some severe structural issues are rejoicing after the Alberta government came through on a promise to replace the building.

Last month, the Foundations for the Future Charter Academy held a special meeting with staff, parents and students about the dire situation facing its secondary school.

The FFCA holds classes for its high school students out of the old Montgomery Junior High School along with an adjacent building.

Students say the school needs plenty of repairs because some of the walls are cracked, there are broken ceiling tiles and lots of water damage throughout the building.

Administrators said the government originally promised the school would be fixed in 2014 but no work has been done.

However, that’s all changed now after FFCA has been told that money has been allocated to renovate the school.

In a letter on Friday, Education Minister David Eggen wrote they will “actually see to it that your school is replaced to meet the needs of your students.”

Staff at FFCA had organized a rally at Calgary’s McDougall Centre to raise the question of renovations once more, but with that recent news, the demonstration turned into a party instead.

“We feel great. This is a celebration that has long been coming for our community. We couldn’t be happier here to be on the steps of McDougall to share this news with everyone who has been fighting so hard for this project to become a reality,” said Jeff Wilson, board chair for FFCA.

He says the province has promised a full 1,000 student high school, a full replacement that will be in the same location.

“It will be a complete rebuild.”

Wilson says this is the result of the actions of their parent community.

“I do believe that the Minister of Education recognized the issue and really wanted to solve it, but I don’t think he had the political will behind him to do it until this week.”

Students currently attending the FFCA’s high school in Montgomery will remain there until the new school is built because Wilson says the existing building has been certified as safe.

“It will remain safe until we have this new school in place for our students.”

Students that attend the school are happy to hear the news that the government came through as well.

“I’m very happy. I’m really excited because even though I’ve only been here a couple of months, I have really grown to love my school and the fact that we’re now getting the funding is just extraordinary,” said Omar Diaz, a Grade 9 student.

The majority of FFCA’s new school has been designed already and now that there is full funding in place, administrators can go to the City of Calgary for the proper permits and finish off the design.

“Hopefully we can have shovels in the ground by the fall,” Wilson says.

FFCA has 850 students between Grades 9 and 12.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)