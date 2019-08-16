The Calgary Humane Society has opened the doors to two new 'lifestyle rooms' within the southeast facility.

The rooms are designed to provide the animals living at the shelter with a space that gives them the choice and freedom they would typically experience in a loving home.

Natasha Pupulin leads the team of animal behaviour and enrichment specialists at the Calgary Humane Society. She says the new spaces are equipped with couches, chairs and toys that create a welcoming environment for both pets and people.

"We really think this is a great opportunity for adopters to see an animal in an environment that looks like home and the experience can lead to them adopting that animal and taking it home that day."

The new spaces were made possible by a generous $50,000 donation by the MacNeill family.

Brian MacNeill and his clan have been supporters of the society for years and, when pondering creative gift ideas last Christmas for their grandchildren, they landed on a charitable donation to the Calgary Humane Society.

"We talked to the society and they mentioned this particular space and it made sense to us. It takes stress away from the animals and it allows for people looking to adopt to come in to a less formal atmosphere.”

The MacNeil's currently have four dogs and six cats of their own. Gracie’s Place is named for the MacNeill’s beloved family dog. Brian says he thinks she’d be proud of the honour. "She’d fit right in here, she loved people.'

The lifestyle rooms are now officially open and visitors are welcome to come down and have a look.