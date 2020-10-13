CALGARY -- Alberta's Ministry of Education confirms the diploma exams scheduled to take place in the coming weeks are no longer mandatory.

The office of Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says the exams, which were to be held later this month or in early November, will be optional for Grade 12 students.

In a Twitter thread, LaGrange says the decision on whether to write the exams will be at the discretion of students and their parents. If a student elects to write the diploma exam, it will account for 30 per cent of their final mark.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.