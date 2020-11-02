CALGARY -- Residents in Raymond, Alta. are being asked to be on the lookout for a Grade 5 student who was last seen walking to school Monday morning in the southern Alberta community.

Myles Gilbert was last seen walking to Raymond Elementary School and he has not been seen since.

No other details are available.

Residents are asked to check properties and anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond RCMP at 403-752-4747.

Raymond is about 30 kilometres south of Lethbridge.