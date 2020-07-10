CALGARY -- A student-organized protest against education cuts has been arranged for Friday afternoon with marches planned through several southwest neighbourhoods and ending up at the area MLA’s office in Britannia.

In a news release, the young organizers say "the government has made tremendous budget cuts to school funding. These cuts are affecting children throughout the province from having large classrooms to few resources."

The education activists say they are concerned about classroom sizes that could exceed 30 students when school resumes in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are also concerned that school supplies, including paper, will be limited as a result of the financial crunch.

The protest parade is set to begin at 2 p.m. at Altadore School, continue to William Reid School, then to Elboya School and will conclude at the office of Doug Schweitzer, MLA for Calgary Elbow and Minister for Justice and Solicitor General.

Plans are being shared through the Kids Speak Up On Budget Cut website and on social media through the hashtag #ABMarch4Education.

This is a developing story. CTV News will bring you updates as they become available.