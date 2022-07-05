Graduation for Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services' recruit class of 2022

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services gained 12 new members on Tuesday who graduated from the 2022 recruit class.

The grads underwent ten weeks of instruction and training that included both classroom instruction and hands-on experience.

"We came in as twelve strangers and we're leaving this a group of brothers," said Rob Cloherty.

"It started off strong on day one. We were like, ‘Hey, lets all go out after work and get to know each other a little bit,’ and that turned into some golfing and before we knew it, we were doing multiple things every week."

"In two months time, these guys were as close with me as my own family," added fellow recruit Bronson Busch. "I think that's just kind of a testament to the work we put in."

"I’m really proud of my whole recruit class and I’m really proud to be a part of this department."

When it comes to the work completed by the 12 graduates, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services deputy Chief Gerrit Sinke says the class is top notch.

"The caliber of this recruit class is second to none," Sinke told CTV News.

"I have stayed very close with them over the past ten weeks and I have seen nothing but highly engaged, professional men trying their very best to try and be the best at their craft."

As part of the graduation, the class chose Busch for the Kilkenny award which honours the recruit who exemplifies what it most means to be a leader and team player.

When asked why they chose Busch, Cloherty said it was an easy decision.

"He just showed all those different characteristics that a leader possesses and I think we all knew that moving forward, from day one, that he was a good guy to get a long with and definitely a good guy to show us the ranks and the way to move forward."

Busch says it was an honour to receive the award from a group of guys that he holds in the highest regard.

"They're such an exceptional group," he told CTV news.

"I would've been honoured to receive this award with any class, but just knowing the caliber of the other guys who were in the class and the fact that they still felt that I was still deserving of the award really meant the world to me."

While some of the class gets a bit of break before they start work, others are jumping right to it with shifts starting Wednesday.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services is made up of approximately 178 members.

Applications are already open for the next recruit class which is expected to begin in the fall.

To apply, you can visit Fire and Emergency Services page on the City of Lethbridge’s website.