Granary Road Market and active learning park says construction on the ring road has caused confusion for customers trying to access it.

The market is located on the soutwest outskirts of Calgary, near Spruce Meadows.

Drivers are blocked from talking 37 Street from Highway 22X and are detoured to the west at 53 Street.

Staff at Granary Road say their customers are growing frustrated, and that's just the ones that actually manage to find the way in.

"Either they get confused on where they're having to go, or they've gone too far and then they have to turn around," said Granary Road manager Charlene Delisle.

The Southwest Calgary Ring Road is a major roadwork project creating 31 kilometres of new highway connecting the western and southern quadrants of the city with a targeted completion date of fall 2021.

Vendors at the market are also concerned about the impact construction is having on business.

"It's definitely a bit of a challenge right now, I hope at some point they are going to get smart and do something about making it easier to access here," said Brett Hartnett who runs the Natural Zen booth.

"We want to buy local, we want to promote local, but making it so you can't get to [a local market] is not helping one little bit," said Nancy Rivers of Roosters Creamery.

Staff also say they are keeping positive as they prepare for its upcoming Christmas Market on December 6.