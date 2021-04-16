CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP provided an update on two Cochrane area girls who were located in B.C. after they were reported missing last month and have charged the children's grandmother and aunt.

The two girls, ages five and two, were located Wednesday evening in Columbia Valley, B.C., police said in a release on Thursday.

RCMP held a news conference on Friday afternoon and say the girls were located at a private residence in B.C. and there were no signs of ill health.

Two adult relatives were also located and the children's grandmother and aunt are now facing charges.

Therese O’Driscoll, 68, and Alison O’Driscoll, 38, are charged with:

Forcible confinement contrary to section 279(2) of the Criminal Code

Abduction of a person under the age of 14 contrary to section 281 of the Criminal Code

Abduction in contravention of a parenting order contrary to section 282(1) of the Criminal Code

Abduction contrary to section 283 of the Criminal Code

No one else has been charged at this time but RCMP continue to investigate to determine if anyone else was involved.