Grass, brush burn in evening blaze at Pearce Estate Park

A fire broke out in Pearce Estate Park in Calgary's southeast on Monday.

It ignited in grass and brush between Harvie Passage and the Bow Habitat Station and Sam Livingston Fish Hatchery around 6 p.m.

As firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze, police blocked off the area and evacuated the park, which had many people out enjoying the evening.

Park users captured flames and heavy smoke on video before authorities told everyone to leave.

The fire burned toward the Bow River and there are no reports of injuries or any property being damaged.

"At first, we thought it might have been a campfire that was gone awry but at the same time, like, the fire never really seemed wild, per se," said one bystander.

"You can see that it was the cotton fluff that was burning. And you can actually see it sizzling along the edges of the pathway and all that but there was never a moment where I was genuinely concerned other than for my asthma."

There is no word yet on the cause of this fire, which covered more than one hectare.

Firefighters remained on the scene for some time monitoring for hot spots.