Grass fire burning near Bridge Valley Golf Club in Lethbridge, Alta.
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:22PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:32PM MDT
Fire crews are on scene of a grass fire between the Old Man River and Bridge Valley Golf Club in Lethbridge.
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A grass fire was burning Tuesday afternoon between the Old Man River and Bridge Valley Golf Club in Lethbridge. Fifteen firefighters were on scene, actively fighting the fire. Nearby residents will see heavy smoke in the area, and were asked to avoid this location.
Firefighters were currently holding the fire and there was no risk of it crossing the river.
This is a developing story...