CALGARY -- CN Rail says it was a grass fire near some tracks that made a freight train stop in southeast Calgary Saturday morning.

Officials say the train itself, including the engine, was not involved in the fire.

Originally, city crews reported that a fire had occurred on board a CN train engine at about 3 a.m. from the area of 36th Street and Dover Ridge Drive S.E.

INone of the tankers attached to the train were affected or derailed.

"Safety is a core value at CN and as always, we will continue to strictly follow protocols and regulations when operating," said Mathieu Gaudreault, senior advisor of media relations at CN Rail.

No injuries or damage has been reported.