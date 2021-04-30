Advertisement
Grass fire west of Calgary shuts down Trans-Canada Highway in both directions
A fire is burning in the Carstairs area
CALGARY -- A large fire burning west of the city has forced the closure of Highway 1 as officials warn of heavy smoke that is affecting visibility for drivers.
Cochrane RCMP say emergency crews have responded to the scene, near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hermitage Road, at about 6 p.m.
They say smoke and high winds are affecting visibility.
As a result of the fire, the province has ordered the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions at Jumping Pound Road, west of the junction for Highway 22.
TWO MORE FIRES FUELLED BY WIND
A grass fire burned in the Carstairs area Friday afternoon, as windy, warm weather created challenging conditions.
MLA Nathan Cooper tweeted about the fire Friday afternoon, noting that Highway 2A has been closed in both directions, between Highway 580 and Acme Road.
There was no other information late Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Cochrane RCMP are looking for information about a grass fire that occurred near Bow Valley High School Wednesday.
The Cochrane Fire Department responded and although the fire threatened and damaged some private property, fire crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. No evacuations were necessary.
Cochrane RCMP are investigating the incident and looking to speak with anyone who has information about it. The fire took place on private property.
Police would like to remind residents that trespassing on private property is an offence under the Petty Trespass Act and carries with it a fine of $300 if convicted.
The Cochrane RCMP can be reached at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.