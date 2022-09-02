Grassfire near Carstairs, Alta. brought under control, no homes damaged

Authorities say a number of homes in Carstairs, Alta., are in the process of being evacuated because of a large grassfire burning near the community.

RCMP, along with fire crews responded to the scene south of the town of Carstairs on Friday afternoon. Initially, the grassfire was listed as out of control.

Members of the Carstairs Fire Department as well as members from the Didsbury RCMP detachment were called to assist with the situation and authorities say the fire is now "under control."

Crews from Olds, Didsbury, Sundre and Cremona were also dispatched. Peace officers assisted police with any potential evacuations.

All of the affected residents have taken shelter at the community hall in Carstairs. There are no reported injuries.

Carstairs is located approximately 65 kilometres north of Calgary.