CALGARY -- A number of grassfires were reported to be burning in Nose Hill Park late Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to calls around 4:45 p.m. of at least three burning in the north end of the park.

All the blazes were in the brush and not close to any structures.

By 6:15 p.m., the fires were under control and almost out, according to Batt. Chief Wayne Bonderud.

The fire department said the wind was low and ground wet, which helped prevent flames from spreading.

Five trucks responded to the call. There was a lot of smoke, some of which blew onto Shaganappi Trail.